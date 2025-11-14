Mokama Assembly Election Result: Can Anant Singh reclaim his stronghold from Veena Devi?

As the counting is set to begin, all eyes are on one of Bihar's most fiercely contested constituencies - Mokama. The battleground of bahubalis, Mokama is known for its intense rivalries. This year, the race is between the two powerful contenders - Anant Singh of JDU and Veena Devi from RJD.

Anant Singh, often referred to as 'Chhote Sarkar', has been a dominant figure in Mokama's politics for nearly two decades. Singh, who has represented Mokama since 2005, secured five consecutive terms, including a victory in 2020 when he contested from jail on an RJD ticket.

His tenure was abruptly cut short in 2022 following a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which led to his disqualification from the seat. However, after his acquittal by the Patna High Court, Singh has made a return to the fray, now contesting on a Janata Dal (United) or JDU ticket.

Singh, despite his legal troubles, remains a formidable force. His assets are valued at Rs 37.88 crore, and despite his criminal history, which includes 28 cases ranging from murder to kidnapping, he continues to hold sway over Mokama's electorate. His wife, Neelam Devi, who replaced him in the by-election after his disqualification, is also a wealthy political figure, with assets worth Rs 62.72 crore. The couple's debts, however, exceed Rs 50 crore.

Competing against Singh is Veena Devi, who is contesting from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. A member of the influential Bhumihar community, Veena Devi is the wife of Surajbhan Singh, a former Member of Parliament.

Surajbhan, known as 'Dada', was once a protégé of Anant Singh’s brother, Dilip Singh. However, in 2000, Surajbhan defeated Anant Singh in a highly publicised election. Although he cannot contest this time due to a murder conviction, Surajbhan continues to play a significant role in Veena's campaign.

Besides Singh and Veena, there are other contenders in the race, such as Priyadarshi Piyush from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party (JSP) and Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Piyush, a TISS-Mumbai graduate, focused on issues like unemployment and education, positioning himself as the candidate of change.

The battle for Mokama, which went to polls in the first phase on November 6, will serve as a litmus test for Bihar's political landscape and the continued influence of its bahubalis.

