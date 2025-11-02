Mokama turns flashpoint again: JD(U)'s Anant Singh arrested in Jan Suraaj worker's murder case

JD(U) leader and former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was arrested late Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav. Singh, who is seeking to reclaim the Mokama Assembly seat on a Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ticket, was taken into custody from his Barh residence, about 200 kilometres from Patna, following a late-night police operation, according to news agency PTI.

Singh's arrest came amid investigations into the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, who was attacked on Thursday while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama. The incident occurred near the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in Patna district. Alongside Singh, police also arrested Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, both present at the time of the incident.

At a late-night joint press briefing, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said, "Police have arrested three persons — Anant Singh, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram — in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav." The SSP added that according to the post-mortem report, Yadav died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance.

"Therefore, the post-mortem report and preliminary investigation suggest that it's a case of murder," Sharma said. He further confirmed that all three arrested individuals were present at the crime scene. "A total of four FIRs, one pertaining to the violation of the model code of conduct, have been registered by the police to investigate the incident," he added, noting that Singh was named in one of them.

Singh, a multiple-term MLA from Mokama whose wife Neelam Devi currently holds the seat, has also been booked for violating the model code of conduct after being seen moving in large cavalcades during the campaign period. Following the killing, Singh admitted that a clash occurred between his supporters and Yadav but sought to blame his long-time rival Suraj Bhan, whose wife Veena Devi is contesting the seat on an RJD ticket.

The victim, Yadav, a gangster-turned-political worker from the 1990s, had switched sides to support Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, backing Priyadarshi against the JD(U) candidate. His killing triggered widespread outrage and forced the Election Commission (EC) to intervene.

Taking a stern view of the violence, the EC on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikram Sihag and directed disciplinary action against three other officers. "The Commission directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently," the EC wrote to the state’s chief electoral officer.

The poll body also ordered the replacement of the sub-divisional officer of Barh (also the returning officer for Mokama) and two sub-divisional police officers. It further instructed that Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, be placed under suspension and that disciplinary proceedings begin against all three officers.

The Mokama Assembly seat, which has long been a flashpoint in local politics, is witnessing a tense campaign season ahead of the Bihar elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.