‘Mom and Dad, I can’t do JEE’: Teen ends life by suicide in Kota, second such incident within a week

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant, grappling with the immense pressure of the impending examination took her own life. The young student chose to end her life just two days before she was scheduled to appear for the test. In her suicide note, she conveyed to her parents the unbearable weight of her inability to face the JEE exam.

This marks the second such incident in the year, casting a somber shadow over the city known for its rigorous coaching institutes.

The victim, a JEE Mains aspirant, took her own life by hanging in her residence in the Shiksha Nagri area of Kota. Scheduled to appear for the examination on January 31, Niharika left a suicide note expressing deep self-criticism, labeling herself as the "worst daughter" and conveying that this tragic act was her "last option."

"Mom and Dad, I can't do JEE. So, I am committing suicide. I am a loser. I am the reason. I am the worst daughter. Sorry, Mom and Dad. This is the last option," her suicide note read.

This comes after on January 23, a tragic incident occurred when a student from Uttar Pradesh, 17 or 18-year-old Mohammad Zaid, who was undergoing private coaching in Kota for NEET, took his own life. Zaid, a resident of Moradabad, lived in a hostel and was discovered hanging in his room. No suicide note was recovered in connection with the incident.

Kota's reputation as a premier destination for students aiming to crack prestigious entrance exams such as JEE and NEET is well-established. Each year, thousands of aspirants flock to the city, driven by dreams of securing a place in top engineering and medical colleges. However, beneath the surface of this educational mecca lies a distressing trend of student suicides, attributed to a confluence of factors that include parental pressure, intense competition, and a relentless academic grind.

The recent incident underscores the alarming mental health crisis among Kota's student population. Reports indicate that nearly three in ten students feel their mental health has deteriorated since starting coaching classes, with more than 40% experiencing increased fatigue. Girls, who make up 45% of this demographic, are particularly affected. Feelings of nervousness, loneliness, and depression are on the rise, painting a concerning picture of the emotional toll exacted by the pursuit of academic success.

Authorities and coaching institutes have attempted to intervene, reaching out to parents to highlight potential signs of depression and stress in their children. Despite these efforts, many parents remain in denial, unwilling to accept that their child might be struggling or that a career in engineering or medicine isn't the only path to success. The prevailing 'no turning back' stance adopted by many parents exacerbates the situation, leaving students feeling trapped and without options.

In response to the growing crisis, measures have been taken to alleviate some of the pressure. Coaching centers have been instructed to halt routine tests for a period, and initiatives like mandatory spring-loaded rods for ceiling fans have been introduced in a bid to prevent suicides. Professional counseling and follow-up support systems are also being provided to those in need.

Meanwhile, the number of student suicides in Kota continues to climb, with 23 reported cases in 2023.

Also Read: Stop comparing your child with others: PM Modi's advice to parents