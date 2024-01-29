Stop comparing your child with others: PM Modi's advice to parents

In the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told parents to stop treating their child's report card as their "visiting card", and urging them to avoid comparing their children to others.

"A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes, and achievements, make the report card of their children as their visiting card."

Stressing on mental well-being of the child, PM Modi urged parents and teachers to promote 'healthy competition among children. "If there are no challenges in life, life becomes uninspiring and demotivating." Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy".

He said pressure should not be so much that it affects one's capabilities. "We should not stretch to extreme levels, rather there should be a gradual development in any process," he said.

The PM also stressed on the role of teachers in reducing the stress of children. "The job of a teacher is not just to do a job, but to enhance life, and to give strength to live, this is what brings change."

"The running commentary from parents, teachers or relatives drawing negative comparisons every now and then is detrimental to student's mental well-being. It does more harm than good. So, we must ensure to address the issues through a proper and heartfelt conversation with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through inimical comparisons and talks."