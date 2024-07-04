Monsoon 2024: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram likely to witness thunderstorms, more rains in next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and its neighbouring areas -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, are likely to get more rain showers in the coming 24 hours. These regions are also likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning and the sky will remain cloudy.

On Thursday, parts of the national capital and its neighbouring regions received rain showers, taking down the minimum temperature to 24.8 degrees Celsius. The city received 9 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

As of 08:30 am, the humidity was 94 per cent. As per the Met Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 78 as of 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Moreover, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the same time. Heavy rain showers are also likely to prevail in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and east Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, as per the weather office.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in isolated places across Uttarakhand. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Gujarat state," the weather department said in its forecast.

Meanwhile, flood-like situations continue to prevail in several northeastern states including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. At least 46 people have lost their lives in Assam, with more than 1.6 million people affected by the deluge. Not just Brahmaputra, most of the rivers in Arunachal Pradesh are also flowing above the danger level.

More than 60,000 people have been affected due to the deluge in Arunachal Pradesh. Incessant flooding was also reported in several parts of Manipur including Imphal West and Imphal East districts. Rain-related incidents in Nagaland have claimed at least 5 lives and caused widespread damage in the last few days.