Monsoon 2024: Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala. When will Delhi, Mumbai receive first spells of rain?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala. The weather office added that southwest monsoon has also advanced into most parts of the North East. The normal monsoon onset date for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5.

The weather office on Wednesday said that conditions have also become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of South Arabian Sea.

Southwest monsoon will also advance in the remaining parts of Maldives, Comorin, Lakshadweep, southwest and central Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during the same period. Several parts of the country including Kerala has already been experiencing substantial rainfall over the past week, resulting in a surplus May rainfall.

When will Monsoon arrive in Delhi?

The monsoon is supposed to reach Delhi, which has witnessed sweltering temperatures, by June-end. Skymet's Mahesh Palawat told NDTV that the national capital is likely to witness monsoon by June 27. The IMD, however, has predicted a spell of light rains accompanied by winds gusting upto 25-35 kmph in the national capital from May 31 to June 2.

Mumbai monsoon forecast

IMD Mumbai Director on Thursday said monsoon will take 8-10 days to cover Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, after arriving in Kerala. "The normal date of the onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1. But we are expecting an advanced monsoon, and within 24 hours, we are expecting the monsoon to reach Kerala. Once the monsoon arrives in Kerala, it takes 8-10 days to cover Maharashtra, especially Mumbai," Kamble said.

Moreover, IMD also said that above-normal rainfall is expected this monsoon season across India. These rains are crucial for the Indian agriculture economy, especially for the sowing of kharif crops in June and July.