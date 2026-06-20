Monsoon 2026: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, metropolis to get respite from heat on THIS date

Mumbai may finally witness the arrival of widespread monsoon rains from June 22, bringing much-needed relief after weeks of hot, humid weather and an unusually dry start to the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across Mumbai and the Konkan region, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected over the next few days.

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According to the IMD, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms from June 22 onwards. A yellow alert has been issued for June 22 and 23, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places. Weather conditions are expected to become increasingly favourable for widespread rain across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

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The forecast comes as a major relief for residents grappling with soaring temperatures and water shortages caused by the delayed advance of the southwest monsoon. Increased moisture inflow over the Arabian Sea is expected to strengthen rainfall activity across the Konkan coast beginning Sunday night, leading to more widespread showers across the region.

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The IMD, in a recent update shared on X, said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over additional parts of the country during the coming days. The department indicated that the monsoon's northern limit remains active and atmospheric conditions are now supportive of its progression.

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The renewed rainfall outlook follows one of Mumbai's driest June spells in over a decade. The prolonged delay in monsoon activity led to shrinking reservoir levels, forcing authorities to impose water cuts and restrictions across the city. Mumbai's seven lakes had fallen to critically low levels, raising concerns over water availability for the city's nearly 13 million residents.

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With the IMD now forecasting a revival in rainfall activity from June 22, civic authorities and residents will be hoping the long-awaited monsoon showers help replenish water reserves and ease the pressure caused by the extended dry spell.