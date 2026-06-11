Monsoon alert: IMD issues dates for UP and these states. When will Delhi see monsoon?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has made further progress across the country, advancing into additional parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

The weather agency has indicated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to continue its advance into more parts of central, eastern and northern India over the next two to three days. According to the latest bulletin, widespread rainfall activity is expected over large parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over several regions.

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Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeastern states are expected to witness intense showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity at isolated places.

Monsoon advances deeper into India

In a press release issued on June 11, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, and some additional parts of West Bengal and Bihar. The department added that favourable meteorological conditions are likely to help the monsoon spread further over the next few days.

The IMD has maintained that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into additional parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal over the next two to three days, provided favourable atmospheric conditions continue.

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The latest update comes even as weather systems, including a western disturbance affecting northwest India, continue to influence rainfall patterns and thunderstorm activity across several states. IMD has also indicated that the ongoing wet spell over northwest India is likely to persist until June 13.

Heavy rainfall warning for these states

The bulletin forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of the Northeast. Moderate to heavy showers are also expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and several northeastern states, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

Kerala and adjoining southern states are likely to remain under active monsoon conditions, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify over eastern India as the monsoon progresses. Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain updated with local weather advisories, especially in regions vulnerable to waterlogging and localised flooding.

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Thunderstorms & strong winds for northwest India

Apart from monsoon-related rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across large parts of northwest India under the influence of a western disturbance. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are among the regions likely to experience squally weather conditions.

The national capital region, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, has been placed under an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph. Similar weather conditions are expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states during June 11-12.

Heatwave conditions to persist in some pockets

Even as rainfall activity increases, IMD has cautioned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue over isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Hot and humid weather is also expected over parts of Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Meteorologists note that India is currently witnessing a transition phase where active monsoon conditions coexist with pre-monsoon heat and western disturbance-driven weather systems, resulting in sharp regional contrasts in temperature and rainfall.