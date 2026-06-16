Monsoon is here, but relief is not: South Bengal faces another hot week

A weak monsoon is likely to prolong the summer discomfort in South Bengal despite advancing into the region last week, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting sweltering heat in this part of West Bengal over the next week.

The IMD said on Tuesday that while the southwest monsoon is active in the sub-Himalayan districts and is expected to bring heavy rain there over the coming week, South Bengal is likely to see only isolated light rainfall till June 19 and widespread showers on June 20 and 21.

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The weather department said sweltering heat is likely to continue in the southern districts of West Bengal over the next week. In view of these conditions, the government has changed the timings of all state-run and aided schools to morning hours so that students do not have to venture out in the oppressive heat.

Though the southwest monsoon had advanced into all districts of West Bengal by last week, it remains weak in the southern parts of the state, leading to low rainfall in the region. In north Bengal, Siliguri recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 96 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Darjeeling received 27 mm of rain. Little or no rainfall was recorded in other parts of the state during the period.

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The forecast indicates a continued contrast in weather conditions across West Bengal, with heavy rain likely in the sub-Himalayan districts and heat persisting in south Bengal despite the monsoon's advance.