Monsoon prediction: Heavy rainfall expected in multiple regions in the next 2 weeks; check list

Monsoon prediction: Moderate, heavy, very heavy, and extremely heavy rainfall are expected across parts of the country in the coming two weeks. Parts of the country have already been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep, leading to fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and South Karnataka.

It will also result in isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema in the next 7 days. Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka regions are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall during the week, while Coastal Karnataka is expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall over May 17-19 period. Similar conditions would be experienced by Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on May 16, and Lakshadweep during May 19-20 period.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal regions are expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall during May 17-19, Kerala and Mahe during May 18-19, and South Interior Karnataka during May 18-2024.

Tamil Nadu is also set to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 16 and 20, and Kerala on May 20.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada are expected to witness isolated light rainfall over many days of the week, while Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state are expected to experience similar conditions on May 16. Andaman & Nicobar

Islands in the next 7 days, and Nicobar Islands on May 20, are to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall.

Odisha in the next 7 days, and Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during May 19-22 are expected to witness isolated light to moderate rainfall.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels is expected to result in scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura regions are set to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in the next 7 days. Sikkim is set to experience isolated heavy rainfall on May 16, 19 and 20, Arunachal Pradesh during May 16-19, and Assam and Meghalaya during May 17-20.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from May 17, resulting in isolated to scattered light rainfall activity in the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions during May 17-19.