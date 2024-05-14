Rain forecast: IMD predicts Southwest Monsoon to advance in these regions around May 19

Monsoon prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the Southwest Monsoon to advance towards certain regions from May 19, while a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to commence over Northwest India from May 16. The weather department predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Peninsular India till May 18.

As per the IMD, Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed across isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka, while heavy rainfall was witnessed across isolated places in Saurashtra, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the past 24 hours.Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra observed hailstorm activity, while thunderstorm was observed in areas in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Jammu-Kashmir, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The highest temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius was reported at Kota, Rajasthan yesterday.

RAINFALL FORECAST

Due to a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and Kerala and another one over north Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Comorin area, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during May 14-17, over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state on May 14 and 15.

Madhya Pradesh on May 14, and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 14 and 15, are likely to experience hailstorm activity.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next 7 days. Isolated light to moderate rainfall likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on May 14.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa are also expected to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka are expected to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall in the next seven days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during May 14th-18; and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema on May 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 14.

Another cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bangladesh is expected to cause scattered light to moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 14 and 15, and is likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during May 16-18. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during May 16-18, and in Assam and Meghalaya on May 17 and 18.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 17, and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions are likely to witness rainfall activity over May 17-19.