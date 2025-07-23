Monsoon session: 16-hr long debate on Operation Sindoor scheduled for July 29, Rajnath Singh among NDA ministers to participate

The Indian government has scheduled a comprehensive discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament on July 29, dedicating 16 hours for this high-stakes debate. This session is part of the ongoing Monsoon Session, intended to address tensions following US President Donald Trump's claim of having "brokered a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

The debate arrives in the wake of persistent opposition demands for a detailed explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ceasefire claims. The discussion will take place in the Lok Sabha on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, ensuring a platform for thorough examination of the operation conducted on May 7, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Union Minister JP Nadda announced the session, reaffirming the government's openness to discussing such significant issues. Kiren Rijiju stated, "We are open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament. There must be coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure proper functioning of the House."

Sources indicate that the government is preparing to present its case with "full aggression", involving high-level discussions led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These talks included consultations with the Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary, and the three service chiefs. This strategic preparation aligns with the recent Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, framing the operation as a moment of national pride.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, lasting just 22 minutes and was described by PM Modi as a "Vijay Utsav", showcasing India's indigenous military prowess. The operation has become a significant political flashpoint, with the Opposition using Trump's statement to demand a detailed clarification from the government.

Despite opposition calls to start the debate earlier, the government did not acquiesce, citing the Prime Minister's foreign commitments. This decision further intensifies the anticipation surrounding the discussion, with major figures such as PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to contribute.

The Opposition is also pushing for responses on related issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and electoral roll revisions in Bihar. They have called for regular Business Advisory Committee meetings to facilitate ongoing dialogue and short-duration discussions on various concerns.

As the date approaches, both government and opposition parties prepare for what promises to be a pivotal debate in the Indian Parliament, shaping the discourse on national security and diplomatic engagement.