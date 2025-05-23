Monsoon to advance to parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Northeast by June 4: IMD

Conditions favourable for the onset of monsoon is expected in Kerala over the coming days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Further advancement of monsoon is expected in the May 29-June 4 period.

According to IMD, in the May 29-June 4 period, conditions are likely to become favourable for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over entire Lakshadweep and Kerala, and many parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South & Central Bay of Bengal, North Bay of Bengal and Northeastern states.

“A low-pressure area lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Konkan-Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during the next 36 hours. There is also a possibility of its further intensification thereafter,” said the weather department on May 22.

Under this influence, rainfall is expected in Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad till May 28, Assam & Meghalaya till May 27, West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha & Bihar till May 26, and Gujarat, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, till May 25, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana in the next week.

In the May 29-June 4 period, enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest, east, and northeast India during many days of the week. Strong westerly winds along the west coast and favourable cyclonic circulations or troughs in the lower tropospheric levels are expected to bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers over Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat during many days of the week.

The IMD predicted overall above normal rainfall activity in northwest, central, east, and northeast India, with normal to above normal rainfall over many parts of northwest and northeast India during the week.