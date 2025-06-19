Monsoon update: Very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal till June 20, in Northeast for next seven days, says IMD

The southwest monsoon has made further advancements over most parts of Bihar and some regions of East Uttar Pradesh as of June 19. Extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, is expected in isolated areas across Gujarat, North Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra on June 19. Similar conditions are predicted for Jharkhand on June 19 and 20, posing potential challenges for transportation and infrastructure in these regions.

The weather in Delhi from June 20 to June 22, 2025, is expected to be generally cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 35-38 degree Celsius and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 26-29 degree Celsius in the same time period.

In East and Central India, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha are anticipating heavy downpours today. The forecast extends to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for June 19 and 20, with continued rainfall expected in Madhya Pradesh until June 25. This period of intense rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Northeastern states are also bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next seven days. This persistent weather pattern could disrupt daily life and impact agricultural yields. Local authorities are likely to issue alerts to minimise disruption and ensure safety, said IMD.

Northwest India is forecasted to experience isolated heavy showers over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from June 19 to 25. Areas in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab might see increased rainfall from June 21 onwards, potentially aiding in water resource replenishment.

In the southern peninsula, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Mahe are under alerts for isolated heavy rains. The regions will experience strong surface winds reaching up to 60 kmph, which could affect coastal and maritime activities.

Meanwhile, moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Telangana, which could impact local transportation and infrastructure. Authorities may advise caution during these weather conditions.

The monsoon's advancement is set to continue over more parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, enhancing agricultural prospects but demanding preparedness for potential adverse weather events.