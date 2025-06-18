Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall; thunderstorm expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for rainfall, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds through June 19. The alert included predictions of moderate rainfall and wind speeds reaching up to 50 to 60 kmph. This weather pattern is expected to persist, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 33 to 35 degree Celsius and minimums ranging from 26 to 28 degree Celsius.

The IMD's alert comes after heavy rainfall on June 17 led to significant disruptions, including the diversion of at least 12 flights at Delhi airport. Key areas in the city, such as the underpass near Delhi Cantonment and Zakhira, experienced knee-deep waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement.

According to official IMD data, rainfall measurements included 10 mm at Safdarjung, 5 mm at Lodhi Road, 41 mm at Pusa, 15 mm at Narayana, and 23 mm at Ayanagar. The IMD has highlighted potential hazards such as intense lightning and disruptions to traffic, flights, and train services due to the thunderstorms.

Residents of Delhi are advised to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging. The IMD has also recommended unplugging electrical appliances during storms to prevent lightning-induced damage.

The heavy downpour has brought relief from the sweltering heat, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and improving the overall weather conditions in Delhi and neighbouring regions. Nevertheless, the inclement weather has disrupted flight operations, with numerous delays and cancellations reported.

Neighbouring cities, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have also experienced significant rainfall and high-speed winds, further reducing humidity and lowering temperatures. The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with continuing chances of light to moderate rainfall.

The IMD has issued a set of precautions, urging people to avoid seeking shelter under trees or metal structures during lightning and to refrain from using mobile phones in open areas. Those working outdoors, such as farmers, are advised to suspend tasks and move to safer locations promptly.

The city's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 as of the latest measurements. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the weather through official channels and trusted media sources.