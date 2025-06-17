Delhi weather news: Capital city braces for rain as IMD forecasts gusty winds, lightning for NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, Noida, and other parts of the National Capital Region on Tuesday, June 17. The forecast includes gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph during the evening and night. Despite the expected showers, no heatwave conditions are likely over the coming days, the IMD said.

As per the IMD’s weekly outlook for Delhi, the skies will remain partly cloudy with light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds through the week. Wind speeds may vary between 40 and 60 kmph during thunderstorms, especially in the evening hours.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to face severe disruptions due to incessant monsoon rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 17, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, over 20 cm in 24 hours. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue across the state until June 18.

Northern Kerala districts such as Kannur and Kasaragod are already bearing the brunt of the monsoon. Rising water levels in rivers have led to flooding in several residential areas, forcing evacuations. Relief camps have been opened, and residents were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach safer locations.

“Children and elderly people were already shifted to relatives’ houses. We are now moving to a relief camp opened nearby,” said one Kannur resident. He added that repeated waterlogging had made daily life difficult, preventing access to schools and workplaces.

In Kakkad, an arterial road was completely submerged, cutting off road traffic.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as heavy rains continue to batter the region, raising concerns over more flooding in vulnerable areas across Kerala.