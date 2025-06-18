Rain expected in Delhi this week; heavy rainfall across the country till June 24: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi this week. On June 19, Delhi is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 to 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum will be between 26 and 28 degree Celsius.

June 20 is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The maximum temperature will range from 36 to 38 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 27 and 29 degree Celsius. June 21 also is expected to be a generally cloudy day with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 and 37 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 26 and 28 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall across several regions of the country from June 18 to 24. The forecast indicates widespread rainfall with varying intensities, which may impact daily life and infrastructure in affected areas.

East and Central India are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Gangetic West Bengal. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated regions of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on June 18, while Jharkhand will face similar conditions on June 18 and 19.

In West India, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra. Isolated areas in the Konkan and Goa regions may encounter very heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19. Gujarat is also on alert for very heavy rainfall on June 18.

Northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, will see light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers. Very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan on June 18, 19, 22, and 23.

South Peninsular India will experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Tamil Nadu on June 18, and Kerala on June 18, 19, and 22.

The IMD has warned of strong surface winds over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep, with speeds reaching 40-60 kmph. These conditions are likely to pose risks to transportation and agricultural activities in the region.

For Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is predicted, continuing throughout the week. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Meghalaya on June 18. These conditions could lead to landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has advised residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Authorities are preparing for potential disruptions in transportation and agriculture due to the forecasted weather conditions.