India is set to receive the first batch of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters this month, more than 15 months after the Army raised its first Apache squadron in Jodhpur. The advanced combat choppers are arriving under a $600 million deal with the United States signed in 2020. The delay in delivery had left the Indian Army’s newly formed squadron without its flagship attack helicopters.

The Indian Army's long wait for the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters is likely to end soon, with sources indicating that the first batch could be handed over within this month. The Army Aviation Corps raised its first Apache squadron in March 2024 in Jodhpur.

The original delivery schedule, according to the 2020 agreement, planned for six helicopters to arrive in two batches of three. The first set was expected between May and June 2024. However, the timeline was first pushed to December 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and further delayed due to technical issues on the US side.

Sources in the Defence Ministry said the first batch of three helicopters is likely to arrive in the coming weeks, with the remaining three expected later this year.

The Apache helicopters are intended to play a key role in strengthening India's western border defences, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The Army is focused on enhancing its capabilities along the Line of Control and International Border with Pakistan, and the AH-64E Apaches are expected to provide a significant boost.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted 22 Apache helicopters from a separate contract signed in 2015. The Army’s acquisition is intended to complement these platforms with operational focus on ground support roles.



