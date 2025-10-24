Setback for Shehbaz Sharif govt: Water wars brewing? Taliban orders dam to limit water flow to Pakistan

Afghanistan has announced plans to construct a dam on the Kunar River, a key tributary of the Kabul River, aiming to restrict water flow to Pakistan after deadly clashes along the Durand Line. The decision, led by Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, follows weeks of tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan in which hundreds were killed.

This move, coming months after India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, has heightened concerns over water security, with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province set to be affected by any reduction in river flow.

The order to build a dam on the River Kunar "as fast as possible" came from Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Afghan Ministry of Water and Energy confirmed that construction would begin promptly and contracts would be signed with domestic companies, according to Muhajer Farahi, the Deputy Minister of Information.

"The Kabul and Kunar River, which flows into Pakistan, have long been a source of water in Pakistan," London-based Afghan journalist Sami Yousafzai posted on X. The rivers are essential for irrigation and drinking water in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afghanistan’s dam initiative is expected to directly impact the volume of water entering Pakistan.

This assertion about the "right to water" came just weeks after Afghanistan and Pakistan fought a war that left hundreds dead. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, Afghanistan has prioritized water sovereignty, accelerating dam and hydropower projects to reduce dependence on neighbouring countries.

Sami Yousafzai noted, "After India, it may now be Afghanistan's turn to restrict Pakistan's water supply...". The Supreme Leader "ordered the [water and energy] ministry to sign contracts with domestic Afghan companies rather than wait for foreign firms".

Afghanistan has deepened cooperation with India on hydropower and dam construction. A joint statement noted, "Appreciating India's assistance in the construction and maintenance of the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides underscored the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects to address Afghanistan’s energy needs and support its agricultural development."

The 480-kilometre Kunar River originates in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountains and flows through Kunar and Nangarhar provinces before entering Pakistan, where it joins the Kabul River and ultimately the Indus. The significance of these water resources is amplified in the absence of a formal Pakistan-Afghanistan water-sharing agreement.

Pakistani authorities have raised alarms about Afghanistan’s water management policies, citing risks to energy and food supplies. "Islamabad had earlier warned that such unilateral actions could ignite a full-blown regional water crisis amid Pakistan's deepening energy and food security challenges."