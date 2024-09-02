scorecardresearch
Business Today
More trouble for AAP? Delhi ACB accepts corruption complaint against Saurabh Bharadwaj

More trouble for AAP? Delhi ACB accepts corruption complaint against Saurabh Bharadwaj

The ACB has sought approval from the competent authority to conduct the inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

After Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj may face a corruption probe as Delhi's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has accepted a corruption complaint against him. The ACB has sought approval from the competent authority to conduct the inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

The complaint against Health Minister Bharadwaj and former minister Satyendar Jain was filed by LoP Vijender Gupta accusing them of "massive corruption in the health department".  

In response to Vijender Gupta's complaint against Bhardwaj, the ACB said that the matter has been taken up and the request for prior approval envisaged u/s 71 A POC Act for conducting enquiry into the matter has been sent to the competent authority.

Meanwhile, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently at the home of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Khan, who is facing charges related to illegal recruitment and financial misconduct during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, claimed, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

As the ED team conducted their search, a large contingent of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces was stationed outside Khan's home in Okhla. In the visuals, the officers were seen reviewing documents and materials, with heavy security on the roads leading to Khan's residence.

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
