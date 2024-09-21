'Most corrupt CM': Rajnath Singh launches sharp jibe on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday, labelling him the "most corrupt CM" and accusing him of undermining India's democratic principles.

Singh's remarks came during the flag-off of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Parivartan Yatra' in Itkhori, as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections later this year.

"Hemant Soren is the most corrupt CM. He has played with India's healthy democratic practices and indulged in corruption. India will never accept any tainted person," Singh stated, emphasizing the need to replace Soren's leadership with that of the BJP.

The Defence Minister also directed his criticism toward Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi had damaged India's reputation abroad. "Rahul Gandhi visited the US and tried to provoke the Sikh community by suggesting that India is not safe for them. He is tarnishing the image and reputation of India in foreign countries," Singh asserted.

Singh further condemned the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, comprised of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), referring to them as three "speed breakers" hindering the state's development.

He accused the state government of "patronizing" Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, claiming that such actions were unacceptable and that the BJP advocates for justice beyond caste, creed, or religion.

(With PTI inputs)