MPs briefed on India's 'new normal' ahead of Op Sindoor outreach, MPs to carry dossiers of Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism

As India's global outreach post Operation Sindoor begins today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the leaders, MPs and former MPs of the 3 out of 7 all-party delegations. The all-party delegations will leave for several countries to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"While India is committed to peace, it will not tolerate any terror attacks on its soil and will hit back as part of its "new normal", Misri told the delegations, as per India Today. The delegations are likely to carry dossiers on Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism in India, supported by evidence aimed at convincing host nations.

"The dossiers may be prepared in the official language of the respective country," a source said. The source added that the visiting parliamentarians will receive another round of briefings from officials before they meet with foreign lawmakers and government representatives.

After the briefing, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha told the reporters that their message to world leaders would be "India has decided enough is enough". He further said that whenever India trusted Pakistan's assurances on acting against terrorism, Islamabad acted like "a thief asked to probe his own crime" every time.

Jha is leading the delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. He will be accompanied by MPs including Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Dr. John Brittas (CPI(M)), Salman Khurshid (Congress) and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde said that the delegations will present the evidence of Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks, not just in India but globally.

Shinde will lead the delegation to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. He will be accompanied by Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, who is part of the delegation led by Sanjay Jha, said the decision to halt military actions was taken mutually by India and Pakistan. He added that there was no interference by any third country, countering US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two countries.

"There was no interference by anyone (in understanding between India and Pakistan), there was no mediation. But when such things happen in the worlds different people try to send a message. But whatever has happened, has happened only between the two nations. When the matter escalated, it was between our two nations. When it ended, it ended between the two nations. It was initiated by the Pakistan DGMO, they said that we should end this. We said that it should be done if they are ready," Khurshid said.