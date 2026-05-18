Mumbai airport chaos: Air India passengers stranded, baggage delayed. What happened so far

Passengers arriving at Mumbai airport today were met with unexpected chaos after several Air India flights were hit by major delays on the ground. Flyers said they remained stuck inside aircraft long after landing, while many others waited endlessly for their luggage to arrive.

The disruption was reportedly caused by a flash strike by employees of a third-party ground handling agency at the airport.

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As a result, key services like passenger deboarding and baggage handling were delayed, affecting Air India operations across terminals.

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For many travellers, landing in Mumbai was only the beginning of the wait.

Flyers say aircraft turned into waiting rooms

Social media quickly filled with posts from stranded passengers describing scenes of confusion inside parked aircraft.

One user wrote, “You board a flight in Mumbai. The announcement says boarding is complete. Then comes the real announcement ! Ground handling staff has gone on a flash strike, so the luggage was never loaded. And unfortunately, it’s Air India again.”

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You board a flight in Mumbai. The announcement says boarding is complete. Then comes the real announcement ! Ground handling staff has gone on a flash strike, so the luggage was never loaded.

And unfortunately, it’s Air India again. — Bipin Kumar Singh (@BipinAndSingh) May 18, 2026

Another traveller aboard Air India flight AI 2852 said passengers remained stuck even after landing.

“I am on Air India Flight AI 2852, which landed in Mumbai at 12:01 PM today. It has been over an hour, and we are still seated inside the aircraft. We have been informed that an industrial strike is causing delays due to limited ground staff. I have a connecting flight to Kuala Lumpur and need to reach the immigration counter by 2:30 PM. I kindly request your assistance in helping us disembark from the aircraft as soon as possible,” the passenger posted.

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@DGCAIndia

I am on Air India Flight AI 2852, which landed in Mumbai at 12:01 PM today. It has been over an hour, and we are still seated inside the aircraft. We have been informed that an industrial strike is causing delays due to limited ground staff. — 𝓟𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓸𝓶𝓲𝓢𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓲𝔀𝓪𝓼 💙 (@MockingBirdY2K) May 18, 2026

Funeral travel and Missed connections

As delays stretched on, frustration online began mixing with urgency and personal distress.

One user claimed, “My parents (Senior Citizens) traveling to Mangaluru for a funeral are stuck in the Air India Express flight IX 1027 at Mumbai T2 . Flight was supposed to take off at 12pm and they are just waiting inside the flight now! Horrendous service Please take some action.”

Chaos at @CSMIA_Official, Mumbai airport, ground staff seems to be on strike while people have been waiting for luggage since morning. @Dev_Fadnavis, kindly look at the issue, people are suffering and there is no help available. pic.twitter.com/BIUMNEWSZX — Vineet Thakkar (@Vineethakkar) May 18, 2026

Passengers who eventually exited aircraft reportedly encountered another bottleneck at baggage claim areas, where luggage unloading operations were also delayed.

A fourth user wrote, “Chaos at @CSMIA_Official , Mumbai airport, ground staff seems to be on strike while people have been waiting for luggage since morning. @Dev_Fadnavis , kindly look at the issue, people are suffering and there is no help available.”

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Sad situation at #Mumbai T2 today with a strike by baggage loaders leaving passengers stranded . I myself have been stuck here for 2hrs now . @RamMNK@mohol_murlidhar sirs not what you expect in the nation's financial capital. pic.twitter.com/tgWiZqFGlR — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) May 18, 2026

Air India statement

Responding to complaints online, Air India said the disruption was linked to an ongoing industrial action involving employees of a third-party ground handling agency at Mumbai airport.

In a response to one passenger, the airline said, “Hi Saisha, please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused due to the delay at the airport. Please be informed that the ongoing industrial action by staff of a third-party ground handling agency at Mumbai Airport is currently impacting the operations of our flights. Our airport teams are working closely with all concerned stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to guests and restore normal operations. We see that the flight departed at 14:33. We truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this time.”