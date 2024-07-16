scorecardresearch
Business Today
Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody for 14 days

He was apprehended on July 9 after allegedly colliding his BMW into a scooter, leading to the death of a woman.

Mihir Shah, the primary suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, was placed in judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday. He was apprehended on July 9 after allegedly colliding his BMW into a scooter, leading to the death of a woman.

Mihir, 24, is the son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from the Eknath Shinde camp. Worli police also detained Rajesh Shah who was subsequently released on bail.

On July 7, a tragic incident occurred on Annie Besant Road in Worli when a BMW collided with a scooter carrying a couple. The woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was dragged for nearly 1.5 km by the scooter and died from her injuries. Her husband, Pradip, sustained injuries in the crash.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW when it hit the scooter. His driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was reportedly in the passenger seat then. According to the police, after the accident, Bidawat switched seats with Mihir Shah on the alleged instruction of Rajesh Shah.

In an attempt to evade the police, Mihir Shah shaved his beard and went into hiding. However, he was arrested on July 9 at a resort in Virar, a suburb near Mumbai.

Police sources indicate that Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol during the accident. It was reported that Mihir had been partying with friends at a bar in Juhu before the incident. He drove his friends home in a Mercedes and then took the BMW for a "joy ride" on Marine Drive. Near Haji Ali, he allegedly switched seats with his driver and took over the wheel.

Published on: Jul 16, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
