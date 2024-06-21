Mumbai: Cracks found on Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, months after PM Modi's inauguration; Watch video

Five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it, cracks have begun to appear on Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole recently inspected the cracks at Atal Setu, highlighting growing public and political scrutiny.

He stated that the cracks indicate corruption in the Mahayuti government, emphasizing that commuters' lives are now endangered. He pledged to raise the issue in the Maharashtra assembly.

He reportedly stated that the cracks are evidence of corruption by the Mahayuti government, holding CM Eknath Shinde accountable for the situation.

"We as Congress party will continue to raise our voice against corruption and today we also fighting for the justice of NEET Student. I will raise this issue in Maharashtra Assembly and will held Govt accountable for it," Patole told Times Now.

Meanwhile, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) workers have started repairing the cracks seen in the service road of the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu in the Ulve area.

"It has been noticed that there is no crack in the main part of Atal Setu Bridge but rumours are being spread. Please don't believe the rumours. Minor cracks have been found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu. The said footpath is not a part of the main bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge. It is also very important to note that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge," MMRDA said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sea bridge for the public on January 12. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built for Rs 17,840 crore, is India's longest bridge and the longest sea bridge in the country.

The bridge connects Mumbai with its neighboring city Navi Mumbai, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing travel times between the two. It serves as a critical link between the city and its upcoming business and trade centers.

The bridge is a six-lane, grade-separated expressway, featuring a cable-stayed design with a pylons reaching 250 meters (820 feet) in height. Construction involved state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly measures to minimize environmental impact.