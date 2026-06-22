Mumbai gets monsoon relief, but heavy rains, thunderstorms bring back waterlogging and traffic chaos

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on June 22, bringing much-needed relief from weeks of hot and humid weather but also causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert on Monday morning, warning residents about moderate to intense spells of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense weather activity.

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Several areas, including Bandra East and parts of the eastern and western suburbs, reported waterlogging after heavy showers. Traffic movement slowed on key arterial roads as drivers navigated flooded stretches and reduced visibility caused by the rainfall. The rain also led to delays in local commuting during the morning rush hour.

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Mumbai's driest decade

The showers come after Mumbai survived one of its driest Junes in over a decade. Just days ago, authorities imposed water conservation measures after reservoir levels dropped sharply due to delayed monsoon rains. Mumbai's reservoirs held only around 10% of their capacity, prompting restrictions on water use for construction activities and cuts for commercial consumers.

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Meteorologists say conditions are now becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon's advance over Mumbai. While widespread rain has already reached the city, the IMD has indicated that the official declaration of monsoon onset will be made only after all meteorological criteria are fulfilled. Officials expect the monsoon to arrive formally within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Recent forecasts suggest rainfall activity will continue across Mumbai, Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra over the coming days. The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of western India.

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Social media was flooded with posts, videos, and images of Mumbai's first significant rain of the season. Residents captured views of the city's monsoon atmosphere, from flooded streets to stunning footage of thunderstorms.

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