Mumbai heavy rains: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued, search underway for missing

Two people rescued from a collapsed three-storey building in Navi Mumbai’s Shahbaz village on July 27 morning. The incident occurred in Shahad-Belapur Village around 5 am, leading to a large-scale rescue operation involving teams from the Fire Brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is here and rescue operation is underway,” said Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav said that two people have been rescued from the collapsed structure. “Two people are likely to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway to rescue them,” he said.

Earlier on July 20, parts of the balcony of a building named Rubina Manzil collapsed in the Grand Road area of Mumbai, in which one person died and 13 others were injured. The incident took place close to the Grant Road Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the adjoining Thane district for July 27, predicting moderate to heavy downpours in isolated areas.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara forecasting heavy to very heavy showers on Saturday.

This alert warns of potential rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. Similarly, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts are under an orange alert, anticipating isolated heavy rainfall.

However, no orange alerts are forecasted for Maharashtra from July 28 to 30.