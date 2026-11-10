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Mumbai Metro gets bigger: 4 new stations coming in Mira-Bhayandar on Line 9, more stations planned on Line 2B; check route details here

Mumbai Metro gets bigger: 4 new stations coming in Mira-Bhayandar on Line 9, more stations planned on Line 2B; check route details here

For commuters in Mira-Bhayandar, the extension will mean more metro stations and easier access to the wider western suburban network.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Mumbai Metro gets bigger: 4 new stations coming in Mira-Bhayandar on Line 9, more stations planned on Line 2B; check route details hereThe first 5-km stretch between Chembur and Mandale opened to passengers in April 2026. MMRDA is now working towards bringing the next phase into service.

Mumbai Metro commuters in Mira-Bhayandar could soon have four more stations to choose from, with the second phase of Metro Line 9 expected to be ready by December. The expansion will extend the line from Kashigaon to Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium and add stations at Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, Metro Rail News reported on Saturday.

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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is also working to open more stations on Metro Line 2B by the end of the year, expanding connectivity in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Mumbai Metro Line 9: 4 new stations

The second phase of Line 9 will cover the stretch from Kashigaon to Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. Civil work on the extension is around 96% complete and the stretch is expected to be completed in December, according to reports citing the Times of India.

The four stations coming up on this stretch are:

  • Sai Baba Nagar

  • Meditya Nagar

  • Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden

  • Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium

For commuters in Mira-Bhayandar, the extension will mean more metro stations and easier access to the wider western suburban network.

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The first phase of Line 9, covering around 5 km between Dahisar East and Kashigaon with four stations, opened to passengers in April 2026. Line 9 extends Metro Line 7, which runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East.

Metro Line 2B is also set for further expansion. The line will eventually connect DN Nagar in Andheri West with Mandale in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

The first 5-km stretch between Chembur and Mandale opened to passengers in April 2026. MMRDA is now working towards bringing the next phase into service.

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However, the authority has not yet announced the names of the stations that will open in the next phase or given a confirmed opening date.

For commuters, the expansion of Lines 9 and 2B is expected to add more metro options across Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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