Mumbai Metro gets bigger: 4 new stations coming in Mira-Bhayandar on Line 9, more stations planned on Line 2B; check route details here

Mumbai Metro Line 9: 4 new stations

The second phase of Line 9 will cover the stretch from Kashigaon to Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. Civil work on the extension is around 96% complete and the stretch is expected to be completed in December, according to reports citing the Times of India.

The four stations coming up on this stretch are:

Sai Baba Nagar

Meditya Nagar

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden

Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium

For commuters in Mira-Bhayandar, the extension will mean more metro stations and easier access to the wider western suburban network.

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The first phase of Line 9, covering around 5 km between Dahisar East and Kashigaon with four stations, opened to passengers in April 2026. Line 9 extends Metro Line 7, which runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East.

Metro Line 2B is also set for further expansion. The line will eventually connect DN Nagar in Andheri West with Mandale in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

The first 5-km stretch between Chembur and Mandale opened to passengers in April 2026. MMRDA is now working towards bringing the next phase into service.

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However, the authority has not yet announced the names of the stations that will open in the next phase or given a confirmed opening date.

For commuters, the expansion of Lines 9 and 2B is expected to add more metro options across Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs.