Meta Muse AI could cost up to ₹8,999 in India as pricing surfaces ahead of launch

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Meta Muse AI - What are the India prices and what can it do?

Meta’s Muse Power plan is listed at ₹1,799, while the higher-end Maximum plan is priced at ₹8,999. These figures broadly align with its US subscription rates, although Meta has not officially confirmed the India pricing. Those subscribing through Google Play or Apple’s billing systems could also face slightly higher charges. The billing period for the India-specific prices has not been specified.

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Beyond answering queries, Muse is designed to perform tasks on your behalf. These include handling customer-service interactions, filling out forms, planning trips and booking flights. Its integration with WhatsApp could make it particularly relevant in India, where the messaging platform has a large user base.

Meta currently offers a free tier with generous usage limits in the US, Canada, Japan and Singapore. Meanwhile, its San Francisco-based competitor, Instinct, also operates through WhatsApp and offers access globally without a paid subscription tier.

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Why Indian users cannot access all Muse features yet

Despite the India-specific pricing, Muse has not officially launched in the country. Indian users are currently on a waitlist, although they can access the web and WhatsApp interfaces locally.

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There are ways around some of these restrictions. If you register through a VPN connected to a supported market, you can continue accessing your account even after disconnecting from the VPN. Indian-issued cards can also be used to purchase subscriptions if the billing territory is set to a supported market.

However, this does not mean Muse can handle every task in India. The agent cannot currently obtain authorisation to make card payments on your behalf because the required payment processor integrations are unavailable. An executive at a major Indian payment gateway provider has also denied that the company is working with Muse’s developers on such an integration.

This limitation raises a wider question about the arrival of AI agents in India. Websites that use CAPTCHA tests to distinguish human visitors from automated bots could face new challenges, as agents such as Muse and Instinct can be configured to solve these tests. As AI agents take on more tasks traditionally performed by people, websites may need to rethink how they manage automated access.