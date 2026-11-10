Northern Bullet Train: Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Varanasi in 3 hours 33 minutes, Guwahati in under 8 hours — check proposed route, stops and travel times here

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced travel-time estimates for several key stretches, giving a glimpse of how much faster these journeys could become.

According to the proposed travel-time estimates, the Delhi-Agra journey could take just 59 minutes.

Other key journey times include:

Delhi–Kanpur: 1 hour 45 minutes

Delhi–Lucknow: 2 hours 12 minutes

Delhi–Varanasi: 3 hours 33 minutes

Delhi–Siliguri: around 6 hours

Delhi–Guwahati: under 8 hours

Varanasi–Lucknow: 1 hour 21 minutes

Varanasi–Prayagraj: 33 minutes Advertisement

Varanasi–Patna: around 1 hour

Varanasi–Agra: 2 hours 34 minutes

For travellers, the biggest change could be the time saved on some of India's busiest long-distance routes. Delhi to Varanasi, for example, is projected to take 3 hours and 33 minutes, while Delhi to Siliguri could be covered in about six hours.

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Which cities will the bullet train stop at?

The proposed corridor will have halts at Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

However, travel times have not yet been publicly specified for every halt-to-halt journey. There are currently no announced timings for stretches such as Delhi-Ayodhya, Ayodhya-Varanasi, Patna-Siliguri or Siliguri-Guwahati.

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These journey times should not be inferred from the overall Delhi-Guwahati or Delhi-Siliguri travel times.

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When will the Northern Bullet Train start?

The corridor is still at the planning stage. The detailed project report, final alignment, construction schedule and exact station configuration are yet to be finalised.

The government has said the trains are expected to operate at regular intervals and that fares will be kept economical.

If completed as proposed, the corridor could sharply reduce travel time between several major cities. But for passengers, the exact routes, station locations, fares and launch timeline will become clear only after the project details are finalised.