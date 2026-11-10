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Northern Bullet Train: Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Varanasi in 3 hours 33 minutes, Guwahati in under 8 hours — check proposed route, stops and travel times here

Northern Bullet Train: Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Varanasi in 3 hours 33 minutes, Guwahati in under 8 hours — check proposed route, stops and travel times here

The proposed corridor will have halts at Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Northern Bullet Train: Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Varanasi in 3 hours 33 minutes, Guwahati in under 8 hours — check proposed route, stops and travel times hereFor travellers, the biggest change could be the time saved on some of India's busiest long-distance routes.

Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Varanasi in 3 hours 33 minutes and Guwahati in under 8 hours. That is the travel time the proposed Northern Bullet Train Corridor could offer passengers travelling from the national capital to several major cities across northern and eastern India, CNBC TV 18 reported on Monday.

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The approximately 1,500-km high-speed rail corridor is proposed to connect Delhi with Guwahati through major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. The project was initially planned to end at Siliguri but was later extended to Guwahati.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced travel-time estimates for several key stretches, giving a glimpse of how much faster these journeys could become.

According to the proposed travel-time estimates, the Delhi-Agra journey could take just 59 minutes.

Other key journey times include:

  • Delhi–Kanpur: 1 hour 45 minutes

  • Delhi–Lucknow: 2 hours 12 minutes

  • Delhi–Varanasi: 3 hours 33 minutes

  • Delhi–Siliguri: around 6 hours

  • Delhi–Guwahati: under 8 hours

  • Varanasi–Lucknow: 1 hour 21 minutes

  • Varanasi–Prayagraj: 33 minutes

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  • Varanasi–Patna: around 1 hour

  • Varanasi–Agra: 2 hours 34 minutes

For travellers, the biggest change could be the time saved on some of India's busiest long-distance routes. Delhi to Varanasi, for example, is projected to take 3 hours and 33 minutes, while Delhi to Siliguri could be covered in about six hours.

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Which cities will the bullet train stop at?

The proposed corridor will have halts at Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

However, travel times have not yet been publicly specified for every halt-to-halt journey. There are currently no announced timings for stretches such as Delhi-Ayodhya, Ayodhya-Varanasi, Patna-Siliguri or Siliguri-Guwahati.

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These journey times should not be inferred from the overall Delhi-Guwahati or Delhi-Siliguri travel times.

Must Read: Festive travel alert: Western Railway announces special Gujarat–Uttarakhand trains—Here’s the full schedule

When will the Northern Bullet Train start?

The corridor is still at the planning stage. The detailed project report, final alignment, construction schedule and exact station configuration are yet to be finalised.

The government has said the trains are expected to operate at regular intervals and that fares will be kept economical.

If completed as proposed, the corridor could sharply reduce travel time between several major cities. But for passengers, the exact routes, station locations, fares and launch timeline will become clear only after the project details are finalised.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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