'Why such exorbitant charges...': Doctor questions Saif Ali Khan’s ₹35.95 lakh hospital bill

The ₹35.95 lakh medical bill for actor Saif Ali Khan’s treatment at Lilavati Hospital has reignited debates about exorbitant healthcare costs and insurance policies in India.

The Bollywood star was hospitalized after a knife attack at his Bandra West residence, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. While his insurance provider reportedly sanctioned ₹25 lakh for cashless treatment, the remaining claim awaits final billing.

Mumbai-based cardiac surgeon Prashant Mishra questioned the billing practices of premium hospitals. “Why such exorbitant charges for a stab injury requiring 5-7 days of hospitalization? Most hospitals have fixed package systems?," he posted on X.

Mishra said the hospital seemed to operate on open billing, leading to inflated costs.

An open billing system allows costs to vary significantly based on services rendered. While this provides flexibility, it often leads to unpredictability in medical expenses. Fixed package systems, common in many hospitals, offer standardized charges and greater transparency but may not account for complex cases.

2- I think in Lilavati , there is open billing system where you can charge any amount (while in most of the hospitals its a fix package ) So such… — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) January 19, 2025

Mishra also pointed out the ripple effect of such high bills on insurance premiums. “These exorbitant charges directly affect the middle class, as rising payouts by insurance companies result in increased premiums for the general population,” he added.

The leaked claim details revealed stark inequalities. Mishra in an earlier post had noted that for similar treatment at smaller hospitals, insurance approvals rarely exceed ₹5 lakh. This disparity highlights how premium hospitals can negotiate higher claims, while the middle class faces stricter caps, compounding financial stress.

Mishra advocates for a standardized package system across hospitals to curb inflated costs and make healthcare more accessible. While bundled payments can improve transparency and cost predictability, challenges like standardizing fees for complex cases and gaining provider buy-in remain obstacles.