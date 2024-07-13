Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad in a star studded event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. He made a grand entrance alongside Mukesh Ambani and was seen sitting in the front row, chatting with him during the event.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, celebrated the wedding of his son Anant to Radhika Merchant, a 29-year-old pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart. The star-studded event took place on Friday at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, a convention center owned by the Ambani family, and was attended by numerous celebrities, politicians, film stars, and cricketers.

Earlier that day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for two twin tunnels connecting Thane and Borivali, as well as the BMC's Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. He also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 29,400 crore in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, honored the PM at the event, where all three were present.

On Day 2 of the celebrations, the venue was filled with the Kardashians, Bachchans, A-list celebrities, politicians, and spiritual leaders.

Videos capturing highlights from the Shubh Aashirwad and wedding, along with guests walking the red carpet, have gone viral on social media. In one clip, Mukesh Ambani is seen seeking blessings from the elders of both the Ambani and Merchant families, expressing, "Today, I pray that Anant and Radhika enjoy a life together filled with happiness, good health, prosperity, and success."