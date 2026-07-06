Mumbai-Pune expressway's 'Missing Link' shut after landslide; traffic diverted via Lonavala

Traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai highway of the newly inaugurated 'Missing Link' section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was diverted early Monday after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 triggered safety concerns amid heavy monsoon rainfall.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the diversion was implemented as a precautionary measure from around 4 am, forcing vehicles to take the older Lonavala route and leading to long traffic snarls.

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The 13-km Missing Link, opened just about two months ago, was designed to bypass the winding Khandala Ghat stretch, cutting nearly 6 km off the journey and reducing travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 to 30 minutes. Monday's landslide temporarily halted those benefits as authorities moved swiftly to prevent any untoward incidents.

The landslide occurred near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Khopoli-Kusgaon alignment following continuous heavy rainfall, according to MSRDC officials. Restoration work began immediately while traffic police coordinated diversions and monitored congestion on alternate routes.

Officials urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel until weather conditions improve.

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"Traffic was diverted from 4 am onwards as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters," MSRDC said in its official statement.

The Highway Traffic Police said the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with MSRDC, with personnel deployed to manage traffic flow through Lonavala and adjoining stretches.

The diversion resulted in heavy congestion, particularly around Lonavala and the Khandala Ghat section.

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A commuter travelling from Sangli to Mumbai described the situation after being rerouted. "As the Missing Link was closed for traffic, we came via Lonavala and are now stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Expressway in the section passing through Lonavala city," the traveller told PTI.

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The disruption comes as heavy monsoon rains continue to batter western Maharashtra, affecting both road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Authorities have advised motorists to follow official traffic advisories and avoid unnecessary travel until the route is declared safe.