Mumbai-Pune highway restrictions: Which routes are closed to heavy vehicles and when?

Which routes have heavy vehicle restrictions?

According to TOI, the Pune district collector issued an order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, restricting heavy and large vehicles on two stretches.

1. Karla Phata to Shri Ekvira Devi temple

Heavy and large vehicles are prohibited from using the road between Karla Phata and the foothills of Shri Ekvira Devi temple around the clock until October 20, 2026. Height barriers have also been installed at Karla Phata to prevent restricted vehicles from proceeding towards the temple during the festival period.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BT Explainer: What is BS-VII, what changes does the draft propose, and how could it impact vehicle manufacturers and buyers?

2. Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza to Vadgaon Phata

On the old Mumbai-Pune highway, heavy and large vehicles are prohibited from travelling between Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza in Lonavala and Vadgaon Phata in Vadgaon Maval from 6 am to 10 pm between October 15 and October 19, 2026.

These restrictions specifically concern heavy and large vehicles. They do not amount to a blanket closure of the entire highway to private cars.

What are the alternative routes for heavy vehicles?

Authorities have designated alternative routes for heavy vehicles travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

Vehicles heading towards Pune: Heavy vehicles travelling on the old highway will be diverted from Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza onto the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. They can then proceed towards Pune city through Urse toll plaza.

Advertisement

Vehicles heading towards Mumbai: Heavy vehicles will be diverted from Talegaon Phata in Vadgaon through Urse Ghat and onto the expressway.

The diversions are intended to regulate traffic on the old highway during the festival period. However, the increased movement of heavy vehicles onto the expressway could add to congestion on the Mumbai-Lonavala stretch.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi to explain his actions regarding Oct 12 march to top court

Why are Mumbai-Pune highways expected to see heavy traffic?

The expected rush is linked to the Navratri festival at Shri Ekvira Devi temple and the Dasara holiday on Tuesday, October 20. The combination of pilgrimage-related travel and people extending their holidays could increase vehicle movement between Mumbai, Lonavala and Pune.

Shivaji Pawar, superintendent of police for the Highway Traffic Police's Pune range, told TOI that authorities had discussed traffic management arrangements with Pune Rural Police. Of the highway traffic police force's 60 personnel, 50 were expected to be deployed on the ground during the weekend.

Highway police have also stepped up patrolling and are monitoring lane discipline on the expressway. Heavy vehicle drivers who fail to follow lane rules, including restrictions on occupying the first two lanes, may face fines.

Advertisement

What should Mumbai-Pune commuters do?

Commuters planning to travel between Mumbai and Pune should check traffic updates before leaving and allow extra time, particularly during the weekend and around October 20.

Highway traffic police have advised people to use trains and public transport wherever possible and avoid unnecessary road journeys during peak periods.

Private car owners should note that the restrictions apply to specified heavy-vehicle movements, not all traffic on the route. However, congestion may still affect private vehicles on both the old highway and the expressway.

Transport operators should follow the designated diversion routes and comply with traffic police instructions. Travellers with flexible schedules may consider postponing non-essential journeys until the festival-related rush subsides.

MUST READ: SIR row: Supreme Court issues notice to EC; seeks response from Gyanesh Kumar, 2 other ECs