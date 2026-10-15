Looking for a flexible career in financial services? ICICI Life plans 20,000 women advisor roles by FY27

In some markets, their contribution is even higher. ICICI Life said women advisors account for more than 50% of its agency business in Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

Amish Banker, chief distribution officer at ICICI Life Insurance, said, “We, at ICICI Life Insurance, firmly believe that ‘Talent has no gender’.”

“While we continue to witness improvement in the performance of our male insurance advisors, we have seen that our women advisors have left no stone unturned to understand our customers’ pulse,” Banker said.

“Importantly, women advisors constitute around 32% of our total number of advisors and they have contributed around 45% of our agency business as on September 30, 2026.”

“Besides, in regions like Bangalore, Kerala and Mumbai, we have even seen this number crossing the 50% agency business mark,” he added.

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The company said its women advisor network includes homemakers, salaried professionals and businesswomen. The Narishakti initiative, launched in 2024, provides training and support to women looking to build careers as financial planners, while allowing them to work according to their schedules.

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“Furthermore, our women advisors come from different walk of lives. They are homemakers, salaried professionals, businesswomen with an inherent power to multitask like a manager, solve problems like a consultant and manage money like a banker,” Banker said.

“With a natural aptitude for empathy and strategic problem-solving, Indian women have certain intrinsic qualities that are inbuilt in their DNA which helps them to understand our customer’s requirement, provide optimal solutions and nurturing relationships long after the sale.”

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“These qualities include their strong emotional quotient, socially active nature, commitment, loyalty and their belief in securing families which are very important in the insurance business,” he said.

“Hence, we launched the ‘Narishakti’ initiative two years back which helps us to empower women advisors across the country by providing the critical training and support necessary to spotlight their capabilities.”

“Navratri is the perfect occasion to welcome more women advisors into our Narishakti force, equipping them with the skillsets needed to actively drive our government’s vision of Insurance for All by 2047,” Banker said.

Women advisors have also shown long-term association with the insurer. About 47% of ICICI Life’s women advisors have been with the company for more than 10 years as of September 30, 2026.

More than 500 women advisors have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global independent trade association for top-performing life insurance agents and financial services professionals.

The company said the Narishakti initiative does not require upfront investment and is aimed at helping women build a career while retaining flexibility around their family responsibilities.