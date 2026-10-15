BT Explainer: What is BS-VII, what changes does the draft propose, and how could it impact vehicle manufacturers and buyers?

The proposals are still in draft form and should not be treated as final rules.

1. What is BS-VII?

In simple terms, BS-VII is the next proposed set of rules to control pollution from vehicles.

The government wants vehicles to meet specified limits for harmful emissions. The draft also proposes requirements to monitor vehicle performance and address certain forms of pollution beyond exhaust emissions.

2. What are the key proposals?

Tighter pollution limits: The draft proposes limits on harmful gases and tiny particles released by vehicles. These include pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

Real-world pollution checks: The draft includes testing to measure emissions while vehicles are driven on roads, rather than relying only on laboratory testing.

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Brake dust limits: Vehicles also release particles when brakes are used. The draft proposes limits on these particles for passenger vehicles from April 2031, with a further requirement proposed from April 2035.

Electric vehicle battery durability: The draft proposes minimum battery-performance requirements for electric vehicles and certain plug-in hybrid vehicles. For specified vehicles, the proposed minimum battery energy retention is 75% up to five years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes first, and 67% for the subsequent specified period up to eight years or 1.6 lakh km.

Monitoring vehicle performance: The draft proposes systems to monitor fuel and electricity consumption. It also provides for an Environmental Vehicle Passport, giving users information such as fuel consumption, battery health and emissions.

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3. When could the rules come into effect?

The draft proposes a phased rollout of requirements:

* April 1, 2029: Proposed start of BS-VII emission standards for passenger vehicles manufactured from this date.

* April 1, 2030: Proposed real-driving emissions testing requirement during vehicle approval.

* April 1, 2031: Proposed brake-particle emission limits and additional monitoring requirements.

* April 1, 2032: The draft provides for certain vehicle-monitoring data to become available through onboard systems and anonymously over the air.

* April 1, 2035: Further requirements, including brake-particle provisions, are proposed.

These dates relate to different requirements; they do not mean that every provision begins on the same day.

4. What could this mean for vehicle manufacturers?

Automakers may need to invest in pollution-control systems, testing, monitoring technology and compliance processes to meet the proposed standards.

The extent of the impact will depend on the final rules and the changes individual manufacturers need to make to their vehicles. The draft does not quantify the additional cost for automakers.

5. Will cars become more expensive?

The proposed requirements could increase vehicle development and compliance costs. Whether those costs translate into higher showroom prices will depend on manufacturers’ decisions and the final requirements.

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The draft does not provide an estimate of any price increase for buyers.

6. What does the draft say about electric vehicles?

Electric vehicles do not have conventional exhaust emissions, but the draft addresses other aspects of vehicle performance as well.

It proposes battery-durability requirements and limits on particles generated by braking. It also includes requirements relating to monitoring electricity consumption and battery health.

This means the proposed framework is not limited to pollution from petrol and diesel engines.

7. Does the draft cover trucks?

The main emission standards in this notification are for passenger vehicles. The draft also contains a limited provision for certain smaller trucks derived from an existing vehicle type, but it does not set out a comprehensive set of BS-VII emission limits for heavy trucks.

The notification therefore does not, by itself, establish a deadline for introducing BS-VII standards across the heavy-truck segment.

8. What happens next?

The government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft. It will consider submissions received within the prescribed period before taking the proposed rules forward.

The final requirements and their implementation will depend on the government’s subsequent decisions.