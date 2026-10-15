Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HDFC AMC shares rise 6% on Q2 earnings, check details

HDFC AMC shares rise 6% on Q2 earnings, check details

HDFC AMC shares rose 6.17% to Rs 2421 against the previous close of Rs 2280.10. Market cap of the AMC increased to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:13 PM IST
HDFC AMC shares rise 6% on Q2 earnings, check details EBITDA rose 9.5% to Rs 931.1 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA Margin rose to 79.65%.

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose over 6% in the afternoon session today after the asset management company (AMC) reported Q2 earnings. HDFC AMC shares rose 6.17% to Rs 2421 against the previous close of Rs 2280.10. Market cap of the AMC increased to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Revenue rose 14% to Rs 1,170.22 crore in Q2 against Rs 1027.40 crore in the year ago period. Net profit  came at Rs 750 crore in Q2, down 10.4% from Rs 718 crore in the year ago period. 
 
EBITDA rose 9.5% to Rs 931.1 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA Margin rose to 79.65%.

Other Income came at Rs 71.26 crore in Q2 against Rs 96.19 crore on a YoY basis.  Other income in the June quarter stood at Rs 262.84 crore QoQ.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more