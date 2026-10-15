HDFC AMC shares rise 6% on Q2 earnings, check details

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose over 6% in the afternoon session today after the asset management company (AMC) reported Q2 earnings. HDFC AMC shares rose 6.17% to Rs 2421 against the previous close of Rs 2280.10. Market cap of the AMC increased to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

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Revenue rose 14% to Rs 1,170.22 crore in Q2 against Rs 1027.40 crore in the year ago period. Net profit came at Rs 750 crore in Q2, down 10.4% from Rs 718 crore in the year ago period.



EBITDA rose 9.5% to Rs 931.1 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA Margin rose to 79.65%.