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Tata Communications shares jump after Q2 earnings; key things to know

Tata Communications shares jump after Q2 earnings; key things to know

TATACOMM1,796.50(8.29%)

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 341 crore for Q2 FY27, up 86.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 183 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Tata Communications shares jump after Q2 earnings; key things to knowTata Communications said it recorded its highest EBITDA and fastest EBITDA growth in Q2 FY27.

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd surged 12.42 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,827.85 after the Tata Group entity reported its second-quarter (Q2 FY27) results.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 341 crore for Q2 FY27, up 86.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 183 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Its profit after tax (PAT) margin improved to 5.1 per cent from 3 per cent a year ago.

EBITDA rose 21.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,422 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,174 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA margin expanded to 21.3 per cent from 19.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Tata Communications said it recorded its highest EBITDA and fastest EBITDA growth in Q2 FY27.

The company's gross revenue increased 9.6 per cent YoY during the quarter, while digital platform revenue grew 18.6 per cent. Data revenue rose 12.2 per cent YoY.

The company also reported an improvement in its digital business, with losses halving from the previous quarter and digital margins standing at (-)3.6 per cent.

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Commenting on the results, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications, said, "I am pleased to report a stellar second quarter, with improved profitability across the business. Absolute EBITDA growth is a clear sign that our discipline and focus are paying off. As AI emerges as a powerful growth driver, our Unified AI Stack is resonating with customers as it helps bridge the gap between enterprise intelligence and enterprise action."

Lakshminarayanan added, "We continue to see strong demand for DC-to-DC connectivity, a structural growth opportunity where our extensive network assets and ongoing investments give us a distinct advantage. We enter the second half of the year with momentum and confidence."

As per exchange data, promoters held a 58.86 per cent stake in Tata Communications.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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