Mumbai wakes up to heavy downpour; flights delayed, IMD issues orange alert for these states till July 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region.

Mumbai residents to face wet spell over the next three days, as per the IMD forecast. Orange alert warning has been issued by the IMD for July 13. Thereafter, yellow alert will be in place.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogged roads in King's Circle area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/m3O8uCYmTD — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, flight operations in Mumbai are experiencing delays and cancellations due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. An advisory has been issued by IndiGo for the passengers urging them to monitor their flight status for updates.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. Wishing you happy and safe travels! ☔ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast suggested a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning for Delhi on July 12. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the regional weather centre in New Delhi, the city will have a generally cloudy sky with very light rain expected until July 17.

Rain prediction for rest of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Gujarat and Goa, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain for today. Parts of Maharashtra are under the orange alert during July 13-15 in anticipation of heavy rainfall. The northeast region is predicted to experience extremely heavy rainfall, with a red alert issued for Meghalaya on July 12.

The weather forecasting agency predicts very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand today and has issued an orange warning for the state.

An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for coastal Karnataka for very heavy rainfall from July 13 to 15 and for Saurashtra & Kutch on Friday.

Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, and North Interior Karnataka will experience isolated heavy rainfall until July 15. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam will see heavy rain on July 14 and 15.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Northeast India. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, north Haryana, East Rajasthan and Vidarbha till July 15.