Mumbai wakes up to waterlogged streets after overnight downpour, IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for these states 

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, woke up to flooded streets and waterlogged areas after heavy downpour on July 13 night. The heavy downpour also led to massive traffic jams in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will be intense showers in both Thane and Raigad districts. “Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad and Thane during the next three to four hours,” IMD Mumbai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 14 morning. A yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in the city for today.

The downpour left the busy Andheri subway inundated while several areas, including the vicinity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were also waterlogged. The Western Express highway, too, witnessed heavy traffic jams due to the intense downpour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people of the Maximum City to stay at home ‘unless necessary’.

The national capital received no rain today. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert, the national capital and its surrounding areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 17. Delhi-NCR had received moderate rainfall on July 14.

Rainfall across India

The IMD has issued a red alert warning of heavy downpours in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra for July 14. Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Sunday, the water level in Gujarat’s Madhuban dam rose due to heavy rains in Valsad, the Disaster Management Authority said. “Due to heavy rain in Valsad district, many low-lying areas have been inundated, and the national highway was also flooded,” PTI quoted Disaster Management Officer Naseem Sheikh as saying.

The Met department noted the possibility of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka until July 18. Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may witness wet spells till July 17, as per IMD. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is set to witness downpours over the next two days while Andhra Pradesh will receive showers till July 15.

The weather department has predicted “heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till July 17, in Uttar Pradesh till July 15 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 16 and 17.

Odisha likely to receive “heavy rainfall” till July 17 while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur will experience wet spells till July 16.