scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Muslims can become bigger majority': Kolkata mayor's viral video sparks outrage, BJP says, 'pure venom'

Feedback

'Muslims can become bigger majority': Kolkata mayor's viral video sparks outrage, BJP says, 'pure venom'

In the video, Hakim points out that while Muslims constitute 17 percent of the national population, they make up 33 percent in West Bengal yet are still labeled as a minority.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The BJP has strongly condemned the statement, calling it "pure venom." The BJP has strongly condemned the statement, calling it "pure venom."

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s recent remarks have sparked controversy in West Bengal. In a viral video, Hakim is heard suggesting that Muslims could "become a bigger majority than the majority."

The BJP has strongly condemned the statement, calling it "pure venom."

In the video, Hakim points out that while Muslims constitute 17 percent of the national population, they make up 33 percent in West Bengal yet are still labeled as a minority.

"However, we don't think of our community as a minority. If Allah with us by his grace, the Muslim community can become a bigger majority than the majority,' he added.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar reacted sharply to the video by sharing it on X, stating, "Pure venom from the Kolkata Mayor, TMC's Firhad Hakim, openly inciting communal hatred and pushing a dangerous agenda. This isn't just hate speech—it's a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India. Why is the INDI Alliance silent? I challenge them to voice their opinion on this."

"Mamata Banerjee, your hypocrisy and anti-India mindset stand exposed. Is the the future you envision?? Every Bharatwasi must condemn this mindset! Our nation will not tolerate such threats to its unity and integrity," he added in the same message.

Firhad Hakim, apart from being an MLA and Kolkata’s Mayor, holds key positions as the minister for urban development, municipal affairs, and housing. A member of the TMC's national working committee, he is regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted aides. The party has yet to issue a response to his remarks.

Published on: Dec 15, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement