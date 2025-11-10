Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid has voiced alarm over Delhi’s toxic air, calling it nothing short of a humanitarian crisis. In a post on X, Vaid recently said that his family fell severely ill after spending just 15 days in the national capital.

“My family and I returned to Jammu today after spending 15 days in New Delhi, and we are all in bad shape. Severe throat pain, running noses, and a constant burning sensation as if we’ve inhaled a thousand cigarettes,” he wrote.

He went on to highlight the plight of Delhi’s residents who are exposed to such pollution throughout the year. “If this is what short-term visitors experience, imagine the suffering of Delhi’s children, the elderly, and those already living with lung disease,” he added.

Vaid urged the Supreme Court, the Union Government, and the Delhi Government to take urgent, coordinated action, asking pointedly, “If this humanitarian crisis does not jolt them into immediate action, then what will? Where is the accountability? How long will Delhi be allowed to exist as a gas chamber?”

His post comes at a time when Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) 'improved' slightly to 346 at 8 am on Monday from 391 on Sunday morning. Since mid-October, Delhi's air quality has remained in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category.

As per the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed to 5 per cent of Delhi's pollution. Neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, were also impacted.

Due to worsening air quality, many schools in the national capital have suspended outdoor activities. Morning assemblies, physical education classes, and playground sessions have been moved indoors to protect students' health.

Some schools have also installed air purifiers in classrooms and auditoriums. Authorities have instructed government and private schools to abide by the Winter Action Plan, which outlines preventive steps like limiting exposure, ensuring clean indoor environments, and monitoring air quality levels throughout the school day.

Meanwhile, scores of protestors assembled at the India Gate on Sunday seeking action against Delhi's exacerbating air quality. Parents also joined the protests along with their children, expressing concerns over the national capital's dangerous air and seeking goverment intervention.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari stated, "We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering."