'Grateful to live in Goa': Jonty Rhodes calls Delhi’s air 'hard to digest' as pollution crisis deepens

South African cricket great Jonty Rhodes has raised alarm over Delhi’s toxic air, calling the capital’s pollution “hard to digest” while contrasting it with the clean air of his home in coastal Goa.

“Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it's hard to digest the low levels of air quality here,” Rhodes posted on X. “Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa.” His message, tagged with #AQI and #whats2Bdone, comes as Delhi records its worst air quality of the season.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Widely respected as one of cricket’s greatest fielders, Rhodes has had a long association with India and now resides in Goa with his family. His comment reflected a growing public outcry over Delhi’s chronic pollution and came as the city slipped further into environmental distress.

On Monday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index hit 354 — deep in the “very poor” category — according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Sunday’s AQI had touched 390. Key locations across the city, including ITO (376), Anand Vihar (379), and Chandni Chowk (360), recorded dangerously high pollution levels. In nearby Noida and Greater Noida, AQI readings also hovered above 300.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 301-400 as "very poor" and above 400 as "severe." Anything above 300 is known to trigger respiratory issues and pose health risks even to healthy individuals.

Advertisement

Rhodes' post struck a chord online. Fans and followers echoed his concern and praised his decision to live away from urban congestion. Some urged the government to act urgently, while others lamented the slow pace of environmental reform.

The city’s pollution crisis also triggered a rare protest on Sunday, with parents, children, and environmental activists gathering at India Gate. Many carried placards urging the government to take immediate steps to improve air quality.

As Delhi remains shrouded in smog and temperatures dip below seasonal norms, voices like Rhodes’ add to the growing pressure on authorities to act before the air becomes unbreathable — again.