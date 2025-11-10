Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘very poor’ at 346; Delhiites gather at India Gate to protest for clean air

After touching a dangerous AQI of 391 on Sunday morning, the air quality in Delhi ‘improved’ to 346 on Monday, at 8 am. Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ category since mid-October. Meanwhile, protesters gathered at India Gate to demonstrate against the worsening air quality in the national capital.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed to 5 per cent of Delhi’s pollution. Neighbouring areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida were also affected.

At 4pm on Sunday, the AQI stood at 370, placing Delhi in the ‘red zone’, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Monday morning, as per the CPCB data, all monitoring stations recorded an AQI of over 300, with many recording well above 350. Some like Rohini and Nehru Nagar were, in fact, nearer to 400.

Here’s the lowdown of the AQI readings from some of the stations on Monday morning,:

Anand Vihar – 379

Ashok Vihar – 367

CRRI Mathura Road – 365

Dwarka Sector 8 – 356

ITO – 376

Jahangirpuri – 389

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 316

Lodhi Road – 314

Mandir Marg – 344

Mundka – 378

Narela – 368

Nehru Nagar – 387

North Campus, DU – 351

Okhla Phase 2 – 348

Patparganj – 376

Punjabi Bagh – 324

Pusa – 338

RK Puram – 363

Rohini – 390

Shadipur – 327

Sirifort – 357

Vivek Vihar – 364

PROTESTS FOR CLEAN AIR

Advertisement

Scores of protesters, including parents and environmental activists, assembled at the India Gate on Sunday to demand action against Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Many mothers joined the demonstration with their children, expressing concern over the city's hazardous air and urging government intervention. Environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari stated, "We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering."

Khandari highlighted the severity of the health crisis facing young residents, adding, "Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air." Protesters voiced frustration over the lack of effective policies to safeguard the basic right to breathe clean air.

Advertisement

Another protester said, "During (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit's term, Delhi was known as a green capital. Today, it ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. Politicians keep blaming each other instead of taking responsibility." The group criticised the authorities for not ensuring fundamental environmental standards for citizens.

Police detained several participants for assembling without official permission. A police officer explained that there was no permission to hold a protest at the India Gate. “To maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements, some people were detained," said the police official. DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla added the detentions were preventive.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reacting to the detention said, “The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals? Air pollution is affecting crores of Indians, harming our children and the future of our nation. But the government which came to power through vote chori simply doesn’t care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis. We need to take decisive action on air pollution right now instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air.”