‘My life is dedicated to the country, whether he is inside jail or outside’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his life is dedicated to the country, irrespective of whether he is in jail or out. "My life is dedicated to the country, whether he is inside jail or outside," Kejriwal answered after he was being asked a question before appearing in the Rouse Avenue Court.

Kejriwal made these remarks as he was brought to Rouse Avenue Court earlier in the day, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate has requested a 10-day remand for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as the "key conspirator" in the defunct Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal's arrest followed the rejection of his plea for interim protection from arrest by the high court. According to the ED, Kejriwal allegedly received significant kickbacks from the 'South group' in connection with the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

ASG SV Raju, representing the agency, informed the Rouse Avenue Court that Kejriwal had demanded Rs 100 crore from certain individuals in the 'South group' to contest the Punjab elections.

Kejriwal appeared in the trial court around 2 pm under tight security measures. This occurred shortly after he withdrew his plea against arrest by the ED from the Supreme Court.

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal sparked protests, with Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stating that Kejriwal's family had been placed under house arrest. He mentioned that Kejriwal's mother, who recently returned from the hospital and is unwell, along with other family members, were not permitted to meet anyone.

Bharadwaj criticized the restriction on peaceful protests, claiming it amounted to dictatorship. He asserted that such actions were aimed at winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite these measures, he emphasized that people would continue to protest, stating that a revolution cannot be suppressed.

