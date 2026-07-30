Inside IndiGo’s FY26 hiring gap: Airline added 18,000 more flights but just 330 new pilots

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The cockpit challenge

IndiGo’s annual report for FY26 offers a closer look at the airline’s pilot hiring. As of March 31, 2026, its workforce stood at 41,907 employees, including 5,786 pilots and 11,203 cabin crew. In FY25, the airline had 41,049 employees, including 5,456 pilots and 10,212 cabin crew.

This means IndiGo added 330 pilots in the last fiscal year while operating 2% more flights, despite the 10% capacity cut imposed by the government after the December episode. Reports had suggested that IndiGo would need 1,000 additional pilots to run operations under the new duty norms.

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IndiGo added 418 pilots in FY25, taking its pilot strength to 5,456, compared with an addition of 631 in FY24, when its total pilot strength stood at 5,038, according to the airline’s data. Pilot additions stood at 616 in FY23. The highest increase was in FY20, when IndiGo added 830 pilots, just before COVID-19 hit air travel.

After the December meltdown

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the operational disruption during the first week of December was “an extremely challenging time” for both customers and employees.

“We have taken all the necessary steps to learn from this episode and emerge stronger, while continuing to strengthen our systems, processes, and operational resilience for the future,” he wrote in the annual report.

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Despite the challenging operating environment, IndiGo operated 7,87,741 flights in FY26, up around 2% from FY25, and carried more than 123 million passengers, reflecting 4% growth over the previous fiscal year.

A passenger load factor of 84.4% reflected strong demand across IndiGo’s network, which covered 144 destinations—98 domestic and 46 international. The figure was up 10.3% compared with FY24.

To support its growth plans and move towards becoming a 600-plus aircraft airline by the end of the decade, IndiGo has expanded its Cadet Pilot initiative. The programme now includes partnerships with nine aviation academies to build a steady pipeline of skilled pilots.