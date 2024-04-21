'My speech started slurring...': Doordarshan Anchor faints during live news reading on heatwave

A Doordarshan anchor, Lopamudra Sinha, stationed at the Kolkata branch, fainted on live television on Sunday, April 21, while reporting on the ongoing heatwave gripping West Bengal. The incident, captured on camera, has sparked concerns about working conditions for journalists and the impact of extreme weather on media professionals.

Sinha later took to Facebook to share her experience. She revealed that her blood pressure plummeted suddenly during the live broadcast, leading to her collapse. She recounted feeling unwell while reading a news story about the heatwave itself, experiencing dizziness and fading vision before losing consciousness.

Sinha mentioned feeling unwell before the broadcast but tried to continue after having a glass of water, hoping it would help. However, due to the nature of the broadcast, she didn't get many chances to hydrate herself and couldn't drink water until later in the program.

While continuing with the news, Sinha's condition deteriorated, resulting in her blacking out during a segment discussing the heatwave. She explained how she gradually lost her vision while trying to remain composed during the broadcast.

“My speech started slurring, and ultimately I could see the teleprompter fade away,” Sinha said.

According to officials cited in an India Today report, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in several districts including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Bankura.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts "severe heatwave" conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha on Friday and in Gangetic West Bengal until April 22.

On Friday, maximum temperatures ranged from 42-44°C in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Rayalaseema, as well as certain areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Odisha recorded its first sunstroke-related death on April 15, as reported by PTI. Laxmikanta Sahu (62), a resident of Maheshpur in Balasore district, passed away due to sunstroke, according to an official from the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.