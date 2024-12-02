'My throat and eyes burn...’: Anti-aging millionaire Bryan Johnson hits wall of Mumbai smog

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for his anti-aging innovations, found himself at odds with Mumbai’s air pollution during his recent trip to India. While promoting his book "Don't Die", Johnson shared on social media that even air purifiers in his hotel room and an N95 mask could not shield him from the city's poor air quality.

Related Articles

“I arrived in Mumbai yesterday, and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation,” Johnson posted on X. His remarks were a response to Indian-origin venture capitalist Debarghya "Deedy" Das, who highlighted similar issues of watering eyes and respiratory discomfort during his visits to India.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) often exceeds 200, categorizing it as ‘poor.’ The pollution stems from rampant construction, vehicular emissions, and unfavorable weather patterns, mirroring a nationwide challenge in urban centers. Johnson’s experience adds to growing global attention on India’s air quality crisis.

While Mumbai grapples with worsening pollution, the Supreme Court addressed Delhi’s hazardous air quality on Monday, refusing to relax emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



The court emphasized the need for a sustained downward trend in AQI levels before considering any changes. It also proposed investigating the root causes of NCR pollution and finding permanent solutions, summoning Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to report on compensation for workers affected by construction restrictions.





This is accurate. I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing a N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation. — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 1, 2024

Despite the challenges, Johnson hosted an exclusive Don’t Die event at Soho House, Mumbai, highlighting his movement’s ethos of promoting longer and healthier lives. The event drew 50 select attendees, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat, from over 1,100 applicants.

Johnson, 45, is no stranger to unconventional approaches. Spending $2 million annually on diagnostics and treatments, his anti-aging experiments include receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son and adhering to a strict regimen of diet, sleep, and exercise. His Blueprint platform and book have positioned him as a pioneer in the quest to slow, and possibly reverse, aging.