Myanmar, Thailand earthquake: Follow these crucial do's and don'ts to keep yourself safe

Myanmar was jolted early on March 28 by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 aftershock just minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremors were felt across Thailand and parts of southern China. In Bangkok, panic swept through the capital as a high-rise building collapsed, killing one and trapping an unknown number of people. Many other buildings in the city were reported damaged, prompting a swift emergency response.

For most people, earthquakes strike without warning — leaving little time to react. While there’s no way to predict when the next one might hit, knowing how to protect yourself in the moment can save lives. Here’s a crucial refresher from NDMA on what to do during an earthquake.

If you’re indoors:

Drop, cover, and hold on . Get to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.

Get to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops. If no shelter is nearby, protect your head and face with your arms and crouch in an inside corner.

Stay away from windows, glass, exterior walls, and anything that could fall — like shelves or light fixtures.

If in bed, stay there. Shield your head with a pillow unless under a heavy fixture — then move carefully to a safer spot.

Use doorways only if they’re close and structurally strong.

Stay indoors until the shaking completely stops. Most injuries occur when people try to move around or exit during a quake.

Expect possible power outages or triggered fire alarms and sprinklers.

If you’re outdoors:

Stay put, but move away from anything that might collapse—buildings, trees, poles, and wires.

Remain in open space until the shaking ends. Many injuries happen near exterior walls or exits due to falling debris.

If you’re in a vehicle:

Pull over as soon as it’s safe. Avoid stopping under overpasses, power lines, or near buildings.

Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops.

Drive with caution afterward, steering clear of damaged roads and bridges.

If trapped under debris:

Don’t light matches or stir up dust.

Cover your mouth with clothing.

Signal for help by tapping or using a whistle. Shout only if absolutely necessary, as it can cause dust inhalation.

Earthquakes can strike fast but staying calm and knowing what to do can make all the difference.