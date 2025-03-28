Myanmar, Thailand earthquake: Follow these crucial do's and don'ts to keep yourself safe

Myanmar was jolted early on March 28 by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 aftershock just minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremors were felt across Thailand and parts of southern China. In Bangkok, panic swept through the capital as a high-rise building collapsed, killing one and trapping an unknown number of people. Many other buildings in the city were reported damaged, prompting a swift emergency response.
For most people, earthquakes strike without warning — leaving little time to react. While there’s no way to predict when the next one might hit, knowing how to protect yourself in the moment can save lives. Here’s a crucial refresher from NDMA on what to do during an earthquake.
If you’re indoors:
If you’re outdoors:
If you’re in a vehicle:
Pull over as soon as it’s safe. Avoid stopping under overpasses, power lines, or near buildings.
Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops.
Drive with caution afterward, steering clear of damaged roads and bridges.
If trapped under debris:
Earthquakes can strike fast but staying calm and knowing what to do can make all the difference.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today