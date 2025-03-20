Nagpur violence: 69 people arrested, 140 online posts with objectionable content identified

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called Nagpur a “silent city” and that its people are very tolerant. He said some elements deliberately spread violence and that the police are thoroughly investigating the case. This comes after the police arrested 69 people in connection with the violence in Nagpur.

CM Fadnavis said, “We will not spare anyone who attacked the police. ⁠Nagpur is a silent city. We haven’t noticed riots since 1992. People of Nagpur are very tolerant but this time we can see that some elements deliberately spread violence. We have investigated in detail. Some people spread rumours and the situation worsened. ⁠I have instructed the police force to not spare anyone who made Nagpur violent.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam also stated that the attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly. He said he will “show what is meant by fear of the police”. The minister said that the government will ensure that the morale of the police is not affected.

Kadam said that police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence, and warned action against those who are circulating misleading videos on social media. The state cyber department has identified over 140 social media posts and videos with objectionable content following the violence.

Officials have issued notices under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to ensure the immediate removal of such content. Additionally, notices under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been served to uncover the identities of those behind these accounts.

On Monday, 33 police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers were injured when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP, who were seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, reportedly led to the violence.